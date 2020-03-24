SAS Retail Services hiring locally, nationwide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the outbreak of COVID 19, SAS Retail Services is partnering with grocery retailers to help keep food on the shelf for local communities and hiring those workers displaced or looking for work during this period.

Nationwide opportunities available at local grocery stores for in-store support, and warehouse and distribution center support.

The company says its a quick application process and offers an immediate start date. SAS is always looking for self-motivated individuals who are customer-service oriented, enjoy using technology, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and love working with a team to solve challenges.

SAS Retail Services offers on-the-job training, career advancement opportunities, flexible hours, and full- and part-time benefits.

The company says its associates are dedicated to delivering the best service to our clients and doing whatever it takes to get the job done, during this national crisis.

Preferred Background:

Previous retail experience

Attention to detail; willing to learn; hard-working

Effective communication with team members and clients

Can push/pull up to 50 pounds

May need to travel or drive to store locations

SAS Retail Services is a company dedicated to helping the nation’s largest retailers enhance the customer experience and drive sales through unique merchandising solutions and state-of-the-art technology. Unlike other retail positions you may be familiar with, such as manning the cash registers, SAS is the team behind the scenes. They support retailers in their efforts to drive sales by ensuring the latest products are on their shelves, setting up merchandise and promotions, analyzing what products are moving, and remodeling their stores.

Some of the industries SAS Retail Services supports include grocery stores, drug stores, and home and hardware stores.

To apply, visit: sasretail.com/employment to view all available local and nationwide opportunities or email recruiting@sasretailservices.com