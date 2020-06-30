‘Saturday Nights in the City’ continues through August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg’s “Saturday Nights in the City” will continue until the end of August.

The initiative to support local businesses has certain streets closed to traffic Saturday evenings for expanded outdoor sit-down dining and table service.

“We are pleased with the success of this weekly event,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “This program is a great way for us to support our city restaurants, and I encourage residents to come out throughout the summer.”

The list of participating restaurants in this weekly event include El Sol, Stock’s on Second, Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar, Café Fresco, Taco Solo, Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar, Sawyer’s, Bourbon Street Saloon, Zembie’s, McGrath’s, Arooga’s, Taste Buffalo, Cork & Fork, Federal Taphouse, Rubicon, Mangia Qui, BurgerIM, Bollywood, The Brick Haus, Los Tres Cubanos, Second Street Shawarma, JB Lovedraft’s, Bacco and The Vegetable Hunter.

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event during the upcoming Saturdays:

N. Second St. – From Market to Pine

State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound

North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood

Conoy St

Third St. – Market to Chestnut

Restaurant staff and patrons are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.

