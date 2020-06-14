‘Saturday Nights in the City’ draws large crowd to dine in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Dauphin County waits to turn green next Friday, the City of Harrisburg hosted its “Saturday Nights in the City” event for the second week.

It was so successful that the city, in partnership with the Downtown Improvement District, extended the hours of the event, previously 6 to 9 p.m., now 5 to 10 p.m.

Taking away the traffic and putting out tables is a recipe for success for local restaurants.

“We really couldn’t ask for better weather to be honest with you. As you can see, the turnout has been pretty unbelievable as well,” said Brian Fertenbaugh, owner of Cafe Fresco.

Cafe Fresco estimated serving about 200 people.

“Going from what we’ve been through the last three months to quintupling our business in a matter of days is definitely challenging,” Fertenbaugh said. “It’s challenging for the staff that hasn’t been really putting out this type of volume for the last couple of months.”

Fertenbaugh said while challenging, it’s a welcome change. JB Lovedraft’s is in the same boat, both a little more prepared after last Saturday.

“It’s been three months with dismal sales, so it’s nice to have somewhere for customers to come and get seated,” said Justin Browning, owner of JB Lovedraft’s.

Two dozen restaurants participated, with customers happy to spend their time and money downtown.

“We want to support the local restaurants down here and outdoor dining and we’re sick of being inside and we want to come down and make this successful like everybody else,” said Jan Bayless.

The one day a week outside is good for business and those virtual happy hours can now happen in person.

“We are so excited to be out here and we appreciate that Harrisburg has decided to make these nights for us,” said Lisa Heintzelman.

Now the focus is on the green phase, with many eager to open up dining inside.

Heintzelman said she enjoys being outside in the summer, but is happy to have the option to go inside McGrath’s Pub.

“They’re going to put up barriers in between at the bars so that way we can you can be in with your group in different ways, so we’re excited to hear about how they’re adapting,” Heintzelman said.

“Just want things to get back to normal in a safe way,” Browning said.

“Saturday Nights in the City” has been extended until July 4, which will coincide with the food trucks and fireworks event, this year to be held on City Island.