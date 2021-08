HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on 18th and Holly Streets in Harrisburg around 5 p.m.

Police Commissioner Thomas Carter told abc27 the man was shot several times and then taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

