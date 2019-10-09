Saturday’s Market to close in November

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday’s Market, a 62-year-old market in Middletown, is set to close by the end of November.

Vendors say this is a hit to their business right before the holiday season.

“It’s where our business began, it’s where our business grew,” said Jesse Fetterhoff, owner of Dark Side Body Jewelry.

Fetterhoff has been a vendor at the market for 19 years. He was hoping to celebrate 20 years until he received a letter from JSDC Law firm, stating the market is ceasing operations and closing permanently.

“These are successful businesses. We’ve been there 20 years, some have been there 50, and to suddenly just say it’s over, it’s like a hurricane coming through,” Fetterholf said. “And this could’ve been prevented. It could have been completely preventable.”

Fetterhoff said vendors must still be operational until closure but only have two days to remove their items. He says it could be a 2-3 year waiting list to get into another market.

“It’s going to cost people hundreds of dollars to get their stuff out of there to store it. It’s just the worst time of the year possible,” he said.

The holiday season brings a lot of foot traffic to the market.

“A lot of the vendors have to buy products months before the holidays to prepare, so now they invested thousands of dollars in their business and we can’t even be open for the holidays,” Fetterhoff said.

Londonderry Township manager Steve Letavic said an Atlanta-based real estate agency, CORE5 Industrial Partners, has the flea market’s property under a sale agreement.

The last day the market will be open to the public is Saturday, Nov. 30.

