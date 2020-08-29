“Save and Protect Our Children” march held in Harrisburg

Harrisburg
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered along the State Capitol steps Saturday to send a message and raise awareness about crimes against children.

People from across the state took part in a save and protect children rally to remind people that children are victims of sex trafficking and child pornography.

Event organizers say America is the number one consumer of child porn and more needs to be done to protect children from becoming victims.

Top Stories: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss