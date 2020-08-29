“Save and Protect Our Children” march held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered along the State Capitol steps Saturday to send a message and raise awareness about crimes against children.
People from across the state took part in a save and protect children rally to remind people that children are victims of sex trafficking and child pornography.
Event organizers say America is the number one consumer of child porn and more needs to be done to protect children from becoming victims.
Top Stories:
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 843 new cases, 132,834 total
- Harrisburg Police respond to reports of a shooting; young boy deceased
- “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43