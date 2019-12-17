Scams to be wary of for the holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State officials are urging Pennsylvanians to remain vigilant for scams this holiday season.

There are three common scams people should be aware of for the holiday season:

Social security scams, where someone calls and says you are under investigation and need to pay up immediately. They will often ask for payments to be made in the form of gift cards.​ Scammers may also take advantage of online shoppers, setting up phony webpages that look like the real thing. They are actually designed to steal the personal information of online shoppers. Officials also say criminals may be looking to take advantage of your generosity this holiday season. They will pose as charitable organizations, and send out emails, mail, and make phone calls asking for financial contributions.​

You can verify if a charity is legit by searching them here.

“While none of us like to think that we might be victims of a scam, the reality is that every day, these scam artists are persistent and they’re successful, and we have to remain vigilant,” said Robin Wiessmann, Secretary of the Department of Banking and Securities.​

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, contact your local law enforcement.​