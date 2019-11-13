Scathing report finds millions mismanaged, squandered by Harrisburg Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A scathing report from the Harrisburg School District’s new management team shows the prior administration made “egregious” errors, mismanaging millions of dollars in crucial funding.

Members of a new recovery team spent the last four months combing Harrisburg School District’s financial records, according to the report released Tuesday evening.

It details a comprehensive management overhaul that uncovered mistakes in the millions.

A glaring problem the report found was the previous district administration overestimating state revenue by more than $5.1 million, and their squandering of $2.8 million in federal grant money for a credit-recovery program at John Harris High School, over two years.

The audit, conducted by Dr. John George and the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, called in to take over Harrisburg schools earlier this year.

The audit also uncovered “shoddy business practices”, like a lack of an approval process for purchase orders or other financial documents.

George and his team have submitted a revised 2019-2020 budget totaling more than $152.1 million, but that still puts the district at a $2.6 million deficit for the school year.

Attention now turns to reversing the negative trend, according to the report — that includes things like refinancing debt, addressing charter school costs by improved accounting, and examining contracts with major companies like Aramark and energy management providers.

“Ultimately our goal is to create a very strong educational system that operates with fidelity, integrity, and provides academic rigor and promise for our students,” said state-appointed receiver, Dr. Janet Samuels.

The new leadership says they created a business operations manual for employees as well as established a fraud reporting hotline and email.

The Auditor General’s Office is also in the process of an in-depth real-time audit.