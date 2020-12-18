Schedule for virtual 2021 Pa. Farm Show revealed, over 180 virtual exhibits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday the Department of Agriculture shared the schedule for the virtual 2021 Pa. Farm show that is traditionally held at the Pa. Farm Show Complex.

The announcement for the farm show to be made virtual was made back in August as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In January, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture together with the virtual 2021 Farm Show,” says Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We have seen over this extraordinary past year that agriculture is not only an asset to our communities and our economy, but it is absolutely essential to each and every one of our lives.”

The farm show will have live and pre-recorded events that will be featured on the Pa. Farm Show Facebook page and the Pa. Cable Network.

There will also be more than 180 virtual exhibits at farmshow.pa.gov. These virtual exhibits include activities, videos and other learning opportunities.

The full schedule of virtual events will run from Monday, January 11 through Friday, January 15, 2021, with previews and light programming running Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10.

You can find the full schedule of events here.

“We hope that this year’s virtual show can offer a whole new perspective on a beloved tradition,” says Redding. “We look forward to being welcomed into homes across the commonwealth as we Cultivate Tomorrow.”