STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) A Central Dauphin school bus went over an embankment Friday morning near Steelton-Highspire High School.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries, but an ABC27 crew at the scene did see two ambulances leave the scene.

Steelton-Highspire school officials said the bus was driving for the Central Dauphin District and did not provide further details.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 on-air and online for updates.