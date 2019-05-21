Harrisburg

School bus involved in crash in Williamstown

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:20 PM EDT

School bus involved in crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A school bus has been involved in a crash along Route 209 in northern Dauphin County.

The Williams Valley School District said the bus was carrying elementary school students to Williamstown when the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon. 

The district said all students are accounted for and are being assisted on-site by school district and first responder personnel.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats
Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local