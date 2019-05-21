School bus involved in crash in Williamstown Video Video

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A school bus has been involved in a crash along Route 209 in northern Dauphin County.

The Williams Valley School District said the bus was carrying elementary school students to Williamstown when the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The district said all students are accounted for and are being assisted on-site by school district and first responder personnel.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.