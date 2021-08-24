School district teachers in Harrisburg preparing for in-person classroom learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in the Harrisburg School District spent the last school year, taking classes, virtually. However, the district will begin this school year in the classroom.

Teachers, students and staff will be required to wear masks in all buildings. Michele Rolko, the president of the teachers union, says members are excited to get back in the classroom and connect with students.

“We know the Delta Variant is very active,” Rolko said. “We know the current protocols and procedures can change at a moment’s notice.”

Rolko says she is optimistic students will wear their masks at all grade levels, but a team effort across the board will help keep everyone safe.

“We are all going to have to wipe down high volume doorknobs and other locations,” Rolko said. “We are going to teach the students to do their part so they can better protect their peers.”

Rolko says the district has a pandemic committee in place. The committee is made up of teachers and staff from various departments to help identify the impact the pandemic is having across the school district.