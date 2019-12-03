Live Now
School district to appeal ruling on use of ‘Redskins,’ logos

Harrisburg

by: The Associated Press

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania school district will appeal a state commission’s ruling that it can continue to call its sports teams “Redskins” but must remove logos that “negatively stereotype Native Americans.”

The Neshaminy School District board voted 9-0 Monday night to appeal last month’s ruling by the state Human Relations Commission. In a statement, the district accused the commission of “unsubstantiated allegations of racism” and ordering actions that could cost nearly $1 million.

