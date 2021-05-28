Science project reunites students in Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The parking lot at the Camp Curtin Academy was filled with students, proud parents, and teachers on Friday morning.

The school hosted an egg drop for its 8th-grade students. Students placed an egg in a unique protective cover that they designed to see if it would not crack during a drop from nearly 12 feet.

The district has provided virtual learning for most students during the current school year. Jamie Fisher is a science teacher and one of the organizers of the annual event. She says it’s great to have the students back.

“It is good to see them again,” Fisher said. “When we have virtual class, many don’t have their cameras on, so all I see is a black box with their name.”

Fisher says many 8th graders watched the egg drop virtually.

“We didn’t have everyone back today,” Fisher said. “But they got a chance to see if their egg didn’t crack after it was dropped, so that was exciting for them.”

The 8th graders will finish the rest of the semester virtually, and the last day is Friday, June 4.