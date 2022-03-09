HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A second arrest has been made in relation to an attempted homicide in Lower Paxton Township that took place on Saturday, March 5. Officers arrested Amander Raber for her role in the incident.

On Saturday, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Valley Road and Ridgeview Road around 4:45 a.m. The victim was expected to survive.

Prior to Raber’s arrest, officers arrested Devon Siar hours after the shooting and charged him with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and related offenses. Raber has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, and related offenses.

Raber was arraigned on the charges and committed to Dauphin County Prison on a $1 million bail.