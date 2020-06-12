Security camera catches man destroying Midtown Harrisburg properties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was mayhem in Midtown Thursday morning after an unidentified man tore through backyards causing damage to multiple homes.

“My neighbor over here comes over and he says, ‘You know somebody is busting down your gate, right?'” said Mathew Briner, a Midtown resident.

Briner, in fact, didn’t know, but the damage had already been done.

“He ripped the wood off the metal, and then he started like jumping on it,” Briner said.

The jumping — as it turns out — was a warm up.

“At some point he grabbed the snow shovel — my snow shovel, and started shoveling up all the leaves,” Briner said.

Briner said he also took a drink of water from his outdoor spicket and propped open the back door on his porch.

He went outside to confront the man, who gave several different names.

“I screamed at him and said, ‘what are you doing,’ and he said, ‘uh just cleaning up,’ like — ‘why are you on my property?!'” Briner said.

Briner’s property was one stop of a few for the suspect. The man also tore through another neighbor’s property down the street, removing a support beam, ripping up floor boards and pulling out a fence.

‘This guy was 170 pounds soaking wet, and he tore down a fence gate that’s bigger than me,” Briner said. “Like, with his bare hands. He ate his spinach today.”

The man ran off after Briner confronted him and police were called.

“It was kind of scary until I realized, like, no one is hurt. The only thing that is damaged is my fence and my gate,” Briner said.

Fences are replaceable, but the possibilities of what could have been are endless. The neighborhood is asking Harrisburg to keep an eye out for the man so this doesn’t happen again.

“For all we know, I got lucky, and he wasn’t able to inflict damage on me. He just hurt my house,” Briner said.

The suspect is described as having curly, strawberry blonde hair, standing at about 5 foot 10. If you have any information about this man, you are asked to contact Harrisburg police.