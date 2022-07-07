(STACKER) — American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with record-high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Harrisburg using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates.

The longest commute times in the country can predictably be found around East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the New York City metro area, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia, and the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.- Average commute: 23 minutes

— Workers with a 1+ hour commute: 4.9%

– Workers who drive to work: 86.2%

— Workers who carpool to work: 8%

– Workers who take public transportation to work: 1.2%

– Workers who work from home: 7.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.37%

Metros with the worst average commute

#1. East Stroudsburg, PA: 40 minutes

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 37 minutes

#3. Stockton, CA: 35.2 minutes

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 34.8 minutes

#5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA: 34.1 minutes

Metros with the best average commute

#1. Grand Forks, ND-MN: 15.7 minutes

#2. Walla Walla, WA: 15.8 minutes

#3. Dubuque, IA: 16.4 minutes

#4. Cheyenne, WY: 16.4 minutes

#5. Great Falls, MT: 16.5 minutes