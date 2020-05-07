Self-employed and others can now file for backdated pandemic unemployment assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced that self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others who applied for benefits through the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can file now for weekly benefits.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, claims and weekly certifications can be filed online at uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits. Weekly certifications must be filed to continue receiving payments.

The website states, “In general, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits, including those who have exhausted all rights to such benefits.”

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provides benefits ranging from $195 to $572 for up to 39 weeks to qualifying individuals who are unable to work due to COVID-19. Payments will be backdated to January 27 or the first week the individual was unable to work due to COVID-19.

To file a claim, individuals will need to provide proof of employment or self-employment, as well as information to show previous income.

Visit uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits for more information.