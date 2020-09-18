Senate Majority Policy Committee considers state constitutional convention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Should the state hold a constitutional convention?

The Senate Majority Policy Committee discussed the idea of a limited convention on Friday.

Republican state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says she has called for reforms before the pandemic and that those concerns have only grown in recent months.

The last convention held in Pennsylvania was in 1967.

Phillips-Hill says the convention would address reform issues like shrinking the size of the legislature, modifying the state budget process, and checks and balances for lawmakers, the governor, and the courts.