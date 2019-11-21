Senate passes bills that have child sex abuse victims hopeful

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday the State Senate passed four bills that have to do with rights given to child sex abuse victims. The bills are all related to statute of limitations reform and are giving survivors of child sex abuse hope. ​

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, these reforms are more than statutory changes. He says they fundamentally change our justice system to better protect victims and hold abusers accountable under the law.​​

Not everything that was discussed Wednesday night passed. The Senate rejected efforts to temporarily dissolve time limits in state law that don’t allow adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers and the institutions that may have covered it up.​​

According to Democratic Senator Tim Kearney representing Delaware, Chester County the four bills would abolish the criminal statute of limitations for sexual assault of children only, extend the civil statute of limitations for child sexual assault victims from age 30 to 55, clarify the penalties for a continuing failure to report abuse, and prohibit non-disclosure agreements related to cooperating with law enforcement. It would also initiate a multi-year process to amend the state constitution to create a two-year retroactive window for survivors of childhood abuse to file suit.​​

Attorney General Shapiro said “Today [Wednesday] voices of survivors were heard. I stand proudly alongside these brave souls, who have waited 15 long months since the release of the Grand Jury’s Report on clergy abuse to see the jurors’ four recommended reforms be brought to the Pennsylvania Senate floor for a vote.”

​”I believe it’s a constitutional amendment, it will give us greater protections as well,” said Republican Senator Lisa Baker, Representing the 20th district of PA. “We’re asking the people of PA to weigh in on it and show their support for what we’re doing.”​

The PA Constitutional Amendment bill now goes to the House. It must also be passed by the House and Senate again in the next session. The earliest it would be on the ballot is 2021.