Senator Casey releases transit funding breakdown for Pa. communities

Washington, D.C. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey released the following statement to announce that Pennsylvania will receive $1.13 billion in new funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as a result of the CARES Act, the latest coronavirus relief legislation:

“During this time of great uncertainty and difficulty, Pennsylvania’s rural and urban areas alike need support to respond to COVID-19. I am pleased that the transportation systems in our communities will receive a combined total of $1.13 billion in FTA grants to support transit operations, pay employees who are unable to work due to the pandemic and continue operating for those who rely on public transportation. Our public transit systems are a backbone of our communities and I will continue to work to ensure they receive the resources they need during this time of national crisis.”

Funding for urban areas is allocated to metropolitan areas while rural funding is allocated to the state. In addition to the FTA funding, rural areas will also receive funds through the Appalachian Development Public Transportation Assistance Program.

The following jurisdictions in Pennsylvania will receive Federal Transit Administration grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

Nationwide, Federal Transit Administration is allocating $25 billion to urban and rural areas. The funding will be available to support expenses related to COVID-19 response efforts.