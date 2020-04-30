Senator Mastriano: Auto dealerships should be granted business waiver

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo,Cars for sale at the Ford dealership in Manchester, N.H. New vehicle sales in the U.S. fell slightly last year, but the numbers still passed the healthy 17 million mark for the fifth straight year. Automakers sold 17.1 million new cars, trucks and SUVs in 2019, down about 1% from the previous year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Senator Doug Mastriano announced this week he is introducing legislation that would reopen Pennsylvania automobile dealerships, as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The measure would require the secretary of the Dept. of Community & Economic Development to issue a business waiver to the Governor’s Business Closure Order for all vehicle dealerships.

As part of the waiver process, the businesses must adhere to social distancing practices and other mitigation protocol defined by the Centers for Disease Control.

State Senator Pat Stefano is partnering with Mastriano in introducing the legislation.

“The Governor’s initial decision to grant waivers to some businesses, and then decide to revoke these same waivers later, exemplifies the fact that this entire waiver process is flawed, with no transparency or accountability,” said Mastriano. “Inconsistency has reigned.”

“Automotive dealerships provide an essential, live-sustaining service for statewide residents,” said Mastriano.

Other states have successfully implemented safety restrictions that limited the spread of the coronavirus, while simultaneously allowing auto dealerships to continue operations.

Safety precautions in the legislation include requiring essential employees to wear protective clothing and equipment during their shifts. Masks and gloves would be necessary.