Senator Mastriano calls for resignation of Secretary of Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano held a rally at the capitol steps Monday morning, calling for the resignation of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine.

Mastriano sent a letter to Governor Wolf, highlighting many concerns “regarding the gross incompetence” of Levine, and requesting for resignation.

Mastriano says, “Dr. Levine’s incompetence could not be clearer in testimony given to the senate. The secretary admitted that 70% of deaths from COVID-19 are in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Yet, Dr. Levine stated that only now “they are discussing,” “are thinking about doing,” and directing resources and supplies to these facilities. This after nearly 2,500 deaths. Bottom line Dr. Levine has failed to protect the most vulnerable population.”

Mastriano’s full statement to Governor Wolf is below:

Top Stories: