HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator Pat Toomey says he does not support the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement also known as the USMCA.

The president’s trade agreement passed the House last week with bipartisan support. It now moves to the senate.

If passed it will replace the North American free tree agreement.

On Twitter, Senator Toomey said, “Under NAFTA U.S. exports to Mexico have risen by 50%. By replacing NAFTA with USMCA we will have an agreement for the first time that actually aims to reduce trade.”