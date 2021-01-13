Senator Phillips-Hill reappointed chair of Pa. communications and Technology Committee

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) will chair the Senate Communications and Technology Committee for the 2021-22 legislative session. Phillips-Hill is pictured chairing a public roundtable with the Federal Communications Commission at the state Capitol in October of 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) was reappointed to serve as the Chair of the Senate communications and Technology Committee by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre/Huntingdon/Juniata/Mifflin) on Wednesday.

Phillips-Hill served as the majority chair of the committee during the 2019-2020 session and says her reappointment offers an opportunity to continue working on major efforts to expand the availability of high-speed broadband to close the state’s digital divide.

The committee’s work has created the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program, improving access to high-speed broadband internet in the rural areas of Pennsylvania.

“Our four public hearings on improving access to high-speed internet access allowed the committee to better understand the pressing needs of underserved communities and how state policy could provide a solution,” Phillips-Hill said. “Those hearings led to action, and those initiatives will lead to high-speed internet in more homes and businesses in Pennsylvania.”

Other issues including ransomware, cyber security and strengthening the state’s IT systems will be looked at by the committee.

“The committee cannot sit back and wait for a crisis to hit Pennsylvania. We need to remain vigilant and proactive to work in a bipartisan way to protect the digital assets of the Commonwealth and the personal information of Pennsylvanians.” Phillip-Hill said. “We have seen that inaction can lead to major costs incurred by taxpayers. It is our goal to ensure that never happens here in Pennsylvania.”