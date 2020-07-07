Senator Toomey holds forum on COVID-19 impact on businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID-19 continues to impact businesses even as they are reopening. Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is asking people in the Midstate how he can help.

Senator Toomey is in the Midstate Tuesday to talk about the impact the pandemic has had on the economy.

Toomey took questions from local business owners. One woman says she was able to safely open her business back up but says it’s difficult to find employees.

Senator Toomey says that $600 add on is set to expire. Some are calling for an extension but Toomey says that’s not a good policy and will not support it.

Toomey will also be traveling to Lancaster County later today to meet with business owners.

