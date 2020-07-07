Senator Toomey meets with business owners to discuss Covid-19 impact

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey was in the Midstate on Tuesday to talk about Covid-19 and its impact on the economy and local business owners.

Wendie Dimatteo Holsinger, CEO of Palmyra food processing company ASK Food Inc., says the business was able to stay open but is currently struggling to fill 30 open positions.

“We’re just not getting the pull-in for applying and there’s just nobody out there right now and I believe it’s tied to some of the incentives with unemployment,” Holsinger said.

By the end of the month, the $600 unemployment add-on is set to expire. Toomey says some want to see an extension happen.

“I think that is a very misguided policy and it will tend to have the effect of really separating people from their employer, from their job, from their career,” said Toomey. “It’s just long-term as well as short-term, it’s just not a good policy and I’m not going to support that policy.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey is the co-sponsor of the American Workforce Rescue Act, which would extend the $600 dollar unemployment insurance benefit and would only phase out once state economies improve.

“We have a long road ahead before our economy gets back on its feet,” said Casey in a statement. “To get there, we must support American workers during this public health and economic crisis.”

As for the possibility of a second round of stimulus money, Toomey says he’s skeptical. “One of the major problems with those direct payments is a huge percentage of those went to people who absolutely didn’t need the money, people who didn’t lose any income, who never lost their job, people who might not have been working, it was a massive amount of money not at all targeted to the people who really needed it.”