Senator Toomey’s office assembles care packages for National Guard members at state capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-standing tradition for Senator Pat Toomey’s office is to stock the candy desk in the state Senate. Since 2015, Senator Toomey has made sure treats are on-hand near the most heavily used entrance of the Chamber, and over the years candy makers across the state have provided candy for Toomey to do so.

Rather than stocking the candy desk, Senator Toomey found a way to express his gratitude in a different way.

On Friday, Senator Toomey’s office relied on back stock of the candy abundance to assemble care packages for National Guard members on-call at the state Capitol.

Pa. National Guard members, along with other armed forces and police departments, have increased their presence at the capitol complex to prepare for possible riots scheduled to occur at the state Capitol in Harrisburg this weekend and leading up to the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.