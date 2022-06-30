HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a call to protect senior citizens from exploitation and gentrification at the State Capitol on Thursday.

The group Senior Citizens Lives Matter gathered at the capitol to voice their concerns. They said low-income families and senior citizens are being pressured to sell their properties and are often not getting a fair market value.

The group said they are disappointed with a lack of action from local and state governments.

“When you take advantage of senior citizens you’re taking advantage of somebody’s mother, grandmother, or somebody’s father or grandfather. Who does that? What kind of character would a person have to do that?” Fred Jackson with Senior Citizens Lives Matter said.

The group also said they’re fighting for senior citizens in hospitals and nursing homes, where they say seniors are historically disenfranchised.