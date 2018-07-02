Seniors find relief from heatwave Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The warm weather will continue and that has a lot of people taking precautions by limiting their exposure to the potentially deadly heat.

We found some seniors still staying active, but avoiding the brutal heat temperatures, at the Friendship Community Senior Center in Lower Paxton Township.

The doors are open for senior citizens to beat the heat by creating their own beat. The center hosts a tap dance class that is $10 per person to join for the entire year.

During the heat wave, the doors are open to all for free.

"We're doing activities that keep us in shape and we still stay cool," said Marie Tennant, a Friendship Center volunteer. "It helps us to pass time while we're here. You meet new people and socialize and get to know other people interested in the same things as you are, and it keeps you cool while you're at it."