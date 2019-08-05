Separate shootings in Harrisburg kill 1, injure 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police responded to six shootings between Friday and Sunday.

The first call for shots fired came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the first block of North Summit Street. Hours later, another shooting broke out at 7:45 p.m. on North 18th and Park streets. Police say injuries in both shootings are not life-threatening.

Hours later, another call came in for shots fired in the 300 block of South 13th Street. Police say the victim was transported to a hospital where they later died. The victim’s name has not been released.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, another shooting happened in the 1900 block of State Street. Police said the victim was in serious condition but is expected to survive.

“We did have a person of interest that was detained right there at the scene. That person of interest was transported to Harrisburg Police Department for questioning,” Sgt. Kyle Gautsch said.

Nearly one hour later, the fifth shooting happened in the 300 block of Herr Street and the sixth in Uptown Harrisburg.

“It’s not the first time that Harrisburg has had this many shootings and I’m sure it won’t be the last time either,” Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said.

Police said the six shooting are not related and all victims were targeted, meaning the public is not in danger.

The rapid response put a toll on the police department and its resources.

“It’s unfortunate because it has taxed my agency, not only mentally but when it comes to money, to having that many shootings in at such short period of time,” Carter said.

Police say none of the shooting is gang or drug-related.

“What causes people to be violent to each other like that? That’s a good question. I wish I could tell you,” Gautsch said.