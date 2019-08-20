Sergeant on neighborhood shooting: “Take it day by day”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting in the same Harrisburg neighborhood in two months.

“This is like the third one in the last two or three months but its really not a surprise to me,” said a nearby resident who did not want to be identified.

Not only are neighbors unsurprised, but the police have also reluctantly accepted the matter in regards to Tuesday’s shooting.

“It’s happened in the past and it’s going to happen again, unfortunately,” said Sgt. Kevin Gautsch of Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Police were called to a report of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at South 17th and Market Streets and “upon arrival, they located a male who had suffered gunshot wounds,” said Sgt. Gautsch.

It is reported a man in his 50’s died at the scene.

Police believe this was an isolated shooting and say the public is not in danger. Police was on site today, combing the area for evidence, a similar scene for residents.

“I can understand their concern in reference to this, it was the second time we’ve had a homicide up there in a fairly short time period,” said Sgt. Gautsch.

Just last month, another man, Jerron Lewis, was shot and killed around the corner on Zarker Street.

“I’m worried for my kids, I mean, this is definitely not the kind of neighborhood I want my kids growing up in but we are where we are, we just kind of have to take it day by day,” said a nearby neighbor.