‘Serial child molester’ sentenced 63 to 126 years in prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Keith Hoffa, the “serial child molester” as described by prosecutors was sentenced Wednesday in a Dauphin County Court 63 to 126 years in state prison.

His child-sex crimes were committed between 1995 to 2017.

During an emotional three day trial in December, a total of six victims took to the stand to describe the abuse they suffered by Hoffa.

One girl told the judge that Hoffa indecently touched her during a visit to his home when she was nine years of age.

Another victim struggled as she tried to put into words how Hoffa forcibly raped her when she was 12 years old.