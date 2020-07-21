Series of police reform hearings start today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The House Democratic Policy Committee and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus are hosting their first of a series of hearings on police reform Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers say stakeholders will be testifying virtually in an effort to build on the recent success of new police reform laws.

Each of these hearings will focus on a specific region of the state. Legislators are starting with Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police commissioner, the chief public defender at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, and a city councilwoman are among those set to participate in this conversation.

This comes just a week after the Governor was surrounded by legislators, advocates, and law enforcement officials as he signed two police reform bills into law.

One requires departments to use a searchable database to research potential hires.

The other makes an officer undergo a mental health exam after any use of force incident.

These are things many departments already did, but the goal is to make some standard protocols across the board.

One of the ideas that some state leaders have been pushing for lately is banning the use of police chokeholds unless deadly force is permitted.

The public is encouraged to watch the hearing live on the House’s website.

Testimony will also be posted in full on the committee’s page.

Rep. Mike Sturla of Lancaster and Rep. Stephen Kinsey of Philadelphia are among the organizers.

