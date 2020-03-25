1  of  18
Services available to victims of sexual violence during COVID-19 crisis

Harrisburg
Posted:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —Sexual harassment, abuse, and assault do not end during a crisis. The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape and sexual assault centers serving all 67 counties in the Commonwealth continue to provide services to all children and adult survivors and their loved ones.

As a committed public partner, the health and safety of our centers’ clients, volunteers and employees is paramount. PCAR and centers across the Commonwealth are following public health official’s directions in regards to COVID-19.

PCAR partners with a network of sexual assault centers who may be limiting in-person services, but all remain available to continue providing free and confidential services to support those that need it through telephone and technology platforms.

PCAR encourages anyone in need of help to contact their local rape crisis center or use PCAR’s hotline to be connected to them at 1-888-772-7227.

The centers have expert staff available to the public 24 hours a day to help answer questions and coordinate any services that may be needed based on the individual’s choice. Some centers are able to provide video conferencing depending on technology access and client preference.

Rape crisis center staffs are also coordinating with local hospitals to support any victims that seek forensic testing due to a recent sexual assault.

