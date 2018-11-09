Driver backs into utility pole, sparks fire that destroys several cars Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Fire crews battled a fire involving eight cars outside of a Dauphin County business Thursday afternoon.

Six of those cars were destroyed, with two others suffering moderate damage. Black plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around Harrisburg.

No one was injured in the large fire that sparked after a truck backed into a utility pole, causing live wires to fall onto the cars below.

Witnesses describe hearing a loud explosion and, soon after, popping sounds coming from the cars.

It happened in the parking lot of Builders FirstSource on North Sixth Street, right on the border of Susquehanna Township and Uptown Harrisburg. The truck belonged to that business.

At one point, PPL reported about 1,200 customers were without power in the area but most if not all were restored within several hours of the incident.

A neighboring business to Builders FirstSource - All Fabrications Inc. - shares the same parking lot. President Dan Collins says his plant lost power entirely around 3:40 p.m.

The building was in the dark all evening into Friday morning as PPL crews worked to reset the pole and restore power to their building.

Collins told abc27 at the scene Thursday that he's worried the power outage and potential damage to his equipment could affect production.

"I'm concerned that we're not gonna have enough power to be able to run our full shift's work for [Friday]," said Collins. "We have some contracts that we have requirements that have to be done on a daily basis, so I'm gonna be out of production capacity for a day."

It's unclear if any charges will be brought against the truck driver.