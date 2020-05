HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle accident resulted in several serious injuries near South 17th and Chestnut streets Monday afternoon.

Harrisburg police were dispatched for a traffic accident around 12:45 p.m. There they found several people with serious injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment via LifeTeam. Their conditions are currently unknown at this time.

If you have information relevant to this incident, contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.