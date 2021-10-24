Severance Field in Harrisburg gets a new scoreboard at Saturday’s game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Severance Field, home to the Harrisburg Cougars, had a special surprise at Saturday’s homecoming game. A new scoreboard was put in place so students and fans can keep up with the score.

A team of Harrisburg High graduates worked together to raise enough money to get a new one.

Over the years, people would complain about the old scoreboard and four years ago, Yvonne Hollins was at a game and saw firsthand there was a problem.

“The vision came in 2017 when I was in the press box and we were having difficulty with the actual scoreboard panel and I said our children better than this they deserve the best,” Hollins said.

Hollins says the old scoreboard has been around since the 1960s and she says corporate and private donations, including NFL star and Harrisburg graduate, Micah Parson, helped pay for the new one.