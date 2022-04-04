HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered at the State Capital Rotunda on Monday to bring attention to an ongoing problem.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (P-CAR) recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Organizers want people to know it’s important to believe victims and know the steps to take to report assaults. Karen Baker is the CEO of P-CAR. She says it’s not just physical abuse and assault, those who experience sexual harassment are also victims.

“It is a form of intimidation for some people their jobs may be on the line or their reputation or the livelihood so yes it is a very serious problem,” Baker said.

Baker says thousands of victims of sexual assault and harassment in Pennsylvania have remained silent, and she wants them to know it’s ok to come forward.