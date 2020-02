HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun twist on Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day was held in the Shipoke section of Harrisburg on Saturday.

Instead of groundhog, there’s a dog dressed like a bear pretending to be groundhog named Shipoke Sheena.

This year, Shipoke Sheena predicted six more weeks of winter.

Organizers say Sheena is Pennsylvania’s first and only weather-prognosticating dog.