Shooting being investigated in Harrisburg, two die at scene

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting on the 1300 block of Liberty Street in Harrisburg that happened just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says two people died on the scene and that there are others injured. He also said they’re working to find how many are injured.

Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online.