HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in the Allison Hill neighborhood of the city of Harrisburg on Sunday, July 24.

Dispatch has confirmed to abc27 that a shooting happened in the area of 16th and Carnation Streets. One person was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Officials have said the shooting occurred around noon.

No word on the motive or the condition of the person shot at this time.