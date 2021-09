HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting on Monday night in Harrisburg has left a man injured.

According to Harrisburg Police, an adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.