Shooting on State Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A deadly shooting in Harrisburg resulted in the death of another young person according to witnesses and neighbors of state street where the shooting happened.

Dozens of police cruisers arrived at the scene and confirmed a death was a result of the shooting.

The incident occurred in an alleyway just off State Street in the 1800 block. Police had that alley cordoned off from 18th to 19th streets.

Witnesses reported hearing three shots and several more, seconds later from a neighbor, shooting at the suspect or suspects.

One woman whose home is just feet from the crime scene says she knows the person who was killed; she often took care of him when he was in the area.

Confirmation of the deceased person’s identity or age was not revealed.

The coroner, district attorney and police commissioner were at the scene of the crime

Police are investigating further and details will be released as events unfold.