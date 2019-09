HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police responded to a report of a man shot near Sixth and Woodbine Streets in Harrisburg around 7:10 Tuesday morning.

Police say two men were shot and both taken to the hospital.

Police are on the scene in front of the Camp Curtin YMCA.

Sixth Street is closed from Woodbine to McClay Streets.

