Shop owner selling mayo ice cream for limited time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kids love it, adults love it. Ice cream is a crowd-pleaser.

“Oscar Mayer, you’ve got French’s mustard, they started doing ice cream sandwiches and ice cream flavors of mustard,” Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill said.

Recent twists have Brackbill creating a new flavor of his own, available for a limited time.

The flavors at his shop run the gambit. Pork and sauerkraut ice cream is available around the holidays.

“Some other folks think creamed corn ice cream is very unique. We’ll have that all this week as well,” Brackbill said.

But there’s another flavor that has people talking and trying at Urban Churn in Harrisburg.

“Definitely, I was apprehensive about trying it,” said David Cawley.

“I tasted it and I was, like, this is really heavy, premium vanilla,” said Chad Frey.

“I think this is surprisingly my favorite, and now I get to tell people that I love mayo and ice cream,” said Cate Cutting.

Urban Churn’s mayo ice cream will be available this week and possibly next week as well, depending on how fast it sells. But the owner says, it’s been going fast.

“It’s a fun thing to do. It gets people talking. It may sound disgusting, but those who are adventurous to try it, they really like it. It just, you know, brings a lot of smiles to faces,” Brackbill said.

As for me, I was a fan as well. The mayo didn’t taste overpowering and it gave the vanilla ice cream an even creamier taste.