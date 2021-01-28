Shots fired in Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Susquehanna Township Police Department responded to a report of shots fired during a road rage incident.

The incident originated on the 3600 block of Walnut Street, continued through the Old Progress neighborhood, and escalated when one of the drivers fired several shots at the other vehicle around Fox and Maple Street in Harrisburg.

Following these events, the “victim” was able to track down police officers nearby and notify them of the incident.

According to the STPD report, “

The aggressor vehicle is described as a late-model, dark-colored SUV with tinted windows and HID lights. The vehicle is also described as being very similar to a Police model SUV.”

Anyone with information about the road rage incident or the “aggressor” vehicle is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at (717) 558-6900 or email Det. Daryl Brown at DBrown@Susquehannatwp.com.