Shots fired on 1500 block of South Cameron St in Harrisburg, police investigate

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said “Saturday, Oct. 11.” It has been correct to accurately say “Monday, Oct. 11.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of South Cameron St on Monday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male that was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical attention was provided on scene and he was then transported to a local hospital for more care.

The Harrisburg Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.