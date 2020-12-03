Six men now indicted for trafficking marijuana through the mail for two years

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Between October 2018 and May 2020 six men operated a marijuana smuggling operation out of Fastlane Auto Sales on Paxton Street in Harrisburg, according to authorities.

Christopher Texidor, age 33, William Kuduk, age 34, Justin Laboy, age 33, Jose Laboy, age 36, and Jonathan Cobaugh, age 23, all from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Jamie Valenzuela, age 29, of Santa Ana, California are now being indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking, violence, and firearms charges.

The defendants allegedly mailed hundreds of parcels full of marijuana from California to Harrisburg and mailed cash back to California, using a sophisticated GPS system to track the drugs and money.

It’s alleged that the defendants brought thousands of pounds of marijuana to the Harrisburg area worth millions of dollars through this operation.

The indictment further alleges that the six defendants used guns, robbery and kidnapping as tools to keep their criminal operation running.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Pa. State Police, and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.