MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A small plane ended up short of its destination and landed in the Susquehanna River, an airport spokesman said Friday.

Local firefighters were on the scene near the Middletown boat launch. No injuries were immediately reported.

It was not immediately clear if the plane was headed for Harrisburg International Airport or Capital City Airport.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.